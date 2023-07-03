Live
Puttaparthi: Speed up schools renovation works
Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): Principal Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy has in a video conference with district collectors called for speeding up of schools’ renovation under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ works.
He also mentioned about putting an end to child marriages. He warned that temple priests and pastors will be held responsible for breaking the law. He advised officials to work with zeal in reaching out to people through government schemes.
He said that family doctors should monitor pregnant women’s health and added special care will be taken to improve communication facilities in Agency areas by installation of mobile towers. All petitions received in ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ should be solved in detail.
