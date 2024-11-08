QR code launched for online payments across Waltair Division

Visakhapatnam: In line with a mission to achieve ‘Digital India,’ Waltair Division of East Coast Railway introduced QR (quick response) code ticketing for all PRS (passenger reservation systems) and UTS (unreserved ticketing system) locations at all the stations over the division where passengers can make payment in various digital payment modules.

Extensive awareness drives were launched by Waltair Division to educate rail users to utilise this facility for hassle free digital transactions.

QR codes were initiated through which passengers can make online payments using their phones. Waltair Division has implemented QR codes scanners for receiving payments while purchasing tickets at railway stations across the division. This feature is available at ticket counters where payments can be made conveniently using popular UPI apps such as Google Pay, Phone Pay and other digital payments.

Appealing to the passengers, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Saurabh Prasad said that with the availability of QR code at stations, passengers can also purchase their paperless ticket online without having to wait in the queue lines, thus saving their valuable time. With this facility, it will be convenient for the passengers to book unreserved tickets at the last minute, the DRM said.

The UTS app is one of the major digital avenues implemented by the East Coast Railway in taking digitalisation of railway services forward for the convenience of passengers.

Further, passengers who are found without valid tickets will be able to pay the fine amount online. Ticket checking officials will utilise handheld terminal machines equipped with QR code scanners using which passengers will simply need to scan the QR code using the device to settle fines promptly.

Apart from ticket counters, QR code provisions are also available at parking and food counters. Passengers can seamlessly complete transactions by scanning the QR code displayed at these locations to save time.