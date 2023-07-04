Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stables check the rates on July 4
- SBI revamps YONO app; withdraw cash without a debit card
- Nayanthara nods her head for a Youtuber
- President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad, governor, CM welcomes
- BRS terms Rahul as ‘Remote Gandhi’ parroting out Cong-scripted speeches
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Tension grips State BJP leaders and cadre
- Thaman drops a massive update on ‘BRO;’ first single to be out this week!
- 14-day training camp for NCC cadets conclude at Dundigal
Rahul Gandhi to visit Visakhapatnam soon
To express solidarity with the trade unions fighting against the privatisation of the steel plant
Visakhapatnam: Congress party Gajuwaka coordinator and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States INTUC vice-president Jerripotula Mutyalu said that senior Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will soon visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to extend his support to the trade unions fighting against its privatisation.
Speaking at a meeting held here on Monday with key leaders of the Congress party, Mutyalu said State president Gidugu Rudra Raju has already brought the VSP issue to the notice of Rahul Gandhi.
He mentioned that Rudra Raju met Rahul Gandhi at Gannavaram airport and requested him to visit VSP where workers’ displaced families and trade unions were eagerly waiting to meet him.
Mutyalu mentioned that Rahul’s complete tour programme would be announced soon. He said that Rahul could visit Vizag either at this month end or in the first week of August.
Congress party leaders Y Bhuloka, M Varma and P Narasing Rao were present.