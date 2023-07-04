Rahul Gandhi to visit Visakhapatnam soon

Visakhapatnam: Congress party Gajuwaka coordinator and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States INTUC vice-president Jerripotula Mutyalu said that senior Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will soon visit Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to extend his support to the trade unions fighting against its privatisation.

Speaking at a meeting held here on Monday with key leaders of the Congress party, Mutyalu said State president Gidugu Rudra Raju has already brought the VSP issue to the notice of Rahul Gandhi.

He mentioned that Rudra Raju met Rahul Gandhi at Gannavaram airport and requested him to visit VSP where workers’ displaced families and trade unions were eagerly waiting to meet him.

Mutyalu mentioned that Rahul’s complete tour programme would be announced soon. He said that Rahul could visit Vizag either at this month end or in the first week of August.

Congress party leaders Y Bhuloka, M Varma and P Narasing Rao were present.