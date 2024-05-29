Live
With Rs 3.94cr Yadadri hundi sets new record
The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami shrine has set an all-time record by getting Rs 3,93,88,092-00 (Rupees Three Crore Ninety-Three Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Ninety Two) net cash as hundi income for 35 days.
This includes 174gm of mixed gold and 7kg of mixed silver along with 1359$ from USA, 25 Australian dollars, 55 pounds from England, 65 dirhams from UAE, and 20 euros from Europe, along with Rs 10 from Nepal, 30 Canadian dollars, and others in foreign currency.
It may be noted that the previous temple hundi record was Rs 2.82 crore net cash for 35 days.
