Sonal Chauhan's Snapchat account hacked, actress issues urgent warning

Sonal Chauhan, a popular actress in the Telugu film industry, recently made headlines for a concerning reason.

Sonal took to her social media to issue an urgent warning to her fans and followers. In a post, she revealed that her Snapchat account had been hacked. Thankfully, her diligent team managed to regain control of the account after much effort. She cautioned her fans to disregard any suspicious messages that might have been sent during the period of the hack. "If you receive any false messages, please ignore them. The hacker was pretending to be me, chatting with my contacts. Be careful—it wasn’t me," Sonal emphasised in her post.

In addition to dealing with the hacking incident, Sonal Chauhan has also been affected by recent trolling on social media. It appears that an edited clip from one of her interviews was circulated and made viral, which led to unwarranted negative attention. The actress expressed her frustration and disappointment over the incident, questioning the motives behind such actions. "Why edit a clip of an interview and make it viral, then change it and make it trending? Aren't you ashamed? Behave like human beings," she wrote, addressing the trolls directly.

Known for her roles opposite stars like Ram Pothineni and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sonal has made a mark in Tollywood as a bold and talented actress. Despite her striking on-screen presence, particularly in films like ‘Legend,’ ‘Dictator,’ and ‘Ruler,’ she hasn't achieved a significant breakthrough hit in Telugu cinema. Her roles in ‘Ghost’ with Nagarjuna and ‘F3’ with Venkatesh also received attention, yet the big success eluded her. Currently, Sonal is focusing on opportunities in Bollywood.