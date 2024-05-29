Rajisha Vijayan's cyber thriller ‘Keedam’ dubbed in Telugu, OTT release date revealed

The Malayalam cyber thriller ‘Keedam,’ starring Rajisha Vijayan, has been captivating audiences since its 2022 release. Praised for its innovative storyline and engaging narrative, the film's popularity has prompted a Telugu dubbed version titled ‘Keechuraallu,’ which is set to stream directly on ETV Win OTT starting May 30.

The announcement of Keechuraallu's release on ETV Win OTT has generated significant buzz on social media. A compelling poster featuring Rajisha Vijayan in a serious, intense look has heightened anticipation. Surrounded by computer screens and spy cameras, the poster hints at the movie's thrilling cybercrime theme.

Directed by Rahul Riji Nair, ‘Keechuraallu’ delves into the intriguing world of cyber security. Rajisha Vijayan plays Radhika Balan, a cyber security expert running a startup that assists the police and cybercrime victims. The plot thickens when Radhika herself becomes a victim of cybercrime. The story revolves around her quest to unmask her invisible assailant and bring him to justice using her intelligence and expertise.

Alongside Rajisha Vijayan, the movie features strong performances by Srinivasan and Vijay Babu in pivotal roles. The director has been lauded for his portrayal of the challenges women face due to cyber fraud, making the film not only thrilling but also socially relevant.

Rajisha Vijayan has been making waves in the film industry with her versatile acting skills. Before ‘Keechuraallu,’ she starred in the sports drama ‘Kho-Kho,’ directed by Rahul Riji Nair, which achieved the highest TRP rating in the Malayalam film industry. Her portrayal of complex characters has earned her critical acclaim.

In Tamil, she garnered praise for her performance in Surya's ‘Jai Bhim,’ showcasing her ability to choose roles that emphasise her acting prowess over glamour. With over twenty films to her credit, Rajisha Vijayan continues to be a prominent figure in the industry, known for her roles in movies like ‘Love,’ ‘Malayan Kunju,’ and ‘Madhuramanohara Mohan.’