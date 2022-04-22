Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to visit Malkangiri

Visakhapatnam: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would be visiting Malkangiri on Friday to discuss various issues on the developmental activities carried along the area.

According to the railway officials, the Railway Minister will carry out inspection of the proposed alignment between Jeypore and Malkangiri during his visit.

Later, he will inaugurate post office buildings and the dedication of the upgraded Anla Sub Post Office at Malkangiri, Mukhya Dak Ghar.

Also, he will hold a review meeting on redevelopment of works with MPs, MLAs and public representatives and District officials and officers of central government at DRDA conference hall.

Besides, there will be a meeting with concerned people, NGO representatives at Sanskruthi Bhawan.

The Railway Minister is expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night and reach Koraput by train and leave for Malkangiri by road.