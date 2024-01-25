Railway police seize Rs 30.5 lakh from passengers

Ongole : The Ongole railway police conducted searches in the trains on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 30.50 lakh from passengers. Ongole railway CI N Srikanth Babu said that keeping in view of the coming elections, and on the orders of Guntakal Railway Division SP K Chowdeswari, and on the instructions of Nellore DSP of railways Abdul Azeez, they conducted searches in trains and the railway stations in the circle. He said that they seized Rs 26.50 lakh from Solasa Sai Kasi Viswanath, a passenger of Hyderabad to Chennai bound Chennai Express on Wednesday.

He said that in the inquiry, the passenger was found to be a worker in a jewellery shop in Narasarao Pet, and was going to Chennai to purchase gold. He said that as the passenger was unable to furnish the receipts and other documents, the cash was seized and further investigation was initiated.

In another incident, CI Srikanth said that the railway police seized Rs 4 lakh from a passenger waiting on Platform 1 in Ongole. He said that the man was found to be Shaik Jaffer, a cloth merchant in Gandhi Market of Chirala, but didn’t have supporting receipts and documents. The amount was seized, informed the officer. The Railway CI Srikanth informed that they booked cases in both the incidents, and handed over the money, Rs 30.50 lakh in total to the income tax department for further action.