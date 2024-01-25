Live
- National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year
- Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min
- Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain
- Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival
- AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries
- NMC's advice to nix bond policy based on 7 case studies; of them 3 are from MP
- Supreme Court shields Umar Ansari from arrest in 2022 hate speech case
- 55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
- Low protein diet in pregnancy may up prostate cancer risk in kids later
- BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri
Just In
Railway police seize Rs 30.5 lakh from passengers
The Ongole railway police conducted searches in the trains on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 30.50 lakh from passengers.
Ongole : The Ongole railway police conducted searches in the trains on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 30.50 lakh from passengers. Ongole railway CI N Srikanth Babu said that keeping in view of the coming elections, and on the orders of Guntakal Railway Division SP K Chowdeswari, and on the instructions of Nellore DSP of railways Abdul Azeez, they conducted searches in trains and the railway stations in the circle. He said that they seized Rs 26.50 lakh from Solasa Sai Kasi Viswanath, a passenger of Hyderabad to Chennai bound Chennai Express on Wednesday.
He said that in the inquiry, the passenger was found to be a worker in a jewellery shop in Narasarao Pet, and was going to Chennai to purchase gold. He said that as the passenger was unable to furnish the receipts and other documents, the cash was seized and further investigation was initiated.
In another incident, CI Srikanth said that the railway police seized Rs 4 lakh from a passenger waiting on Platform 1 in Ongole. He said that the man was found to be Shaik Jaffer, a cloth merchant in Gandhi Market of Chirala, but didn’t have supporting receipts and documents. The amount was seized, informed the officer. The Railway CI Srikanth informed that they booked cases in both the incidents, and handed over the money, Rs 30.50 lakh in total to the income tax department for further action.