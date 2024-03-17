Rajamahendravaram: Camaraderie between TDP, JSP on display

Rajamahendravaram : The leaders of TDP and Jana Sena have come to an understanding with regard to Nidadavole constituency in East Godavari district.

JSP’s East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh, who tried for the Rajahmundry Rural constituency seat, was sent to Nidadavole as part of the adjustment of seats.

Jana Sena leader Durgesh's group took up the agitation after the Rajahmundry Rural seat was finalised for sitting TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary. With this, both the parties discussed and allotted the Nidadavole seat to Durgesh as part of seat-sharing agreement between the alliance partners.

But Burugupalli Sesha Rao, who won as an MLA on behalf of the TDP in the 2009 and 2014 elections from Nidadavolu, is hoping for a ticket. His followers have expressed concern over allotting the seat to Jana Sena.

In this background, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu invited former MLA Sesha Rao to speak to him. Rao met Naidu on Friday night.

Sesha Rao said that the party chief told him that some seats have been allotted to other parties in unavoidable circumstances as part of the electoral alliance and that everyone should contribute to the victory of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance for the ensuing State Assembly polls.

Sesha Rao's group was softened as they were assured that the party would not give up on key leaders who worked hard for the party and would surely do justice to them after coming to power.

At the same time, Rajahmundry Rural MLA and senior TDP leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary also spoke to Durgesh and Sesha Rao and created an environment suitable for reconciliation.

Gorantla himself went to meet Durgesh at the latter’s office. The sitting Rajahmundry Rural MLA sought the support of Durgesh for his victory in the constituency in the ensuing polls. Similarly, he assured that the TDP would extend full support for Durgesh's victory at Nidadavole.

As the meeting with TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu was fruitful, it is learnt that Sesha Rao also expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation to the Jana Sena candidate.