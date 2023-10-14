Rajamahendravaram: Chandrababu Naidu safe, doing well, insists Jails DIG

Rajamahendravaram : Hours after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s family alleged that there was a threat to his safety and voiced concern over his health in the central jail here, prison authorities on Friday night said the former CM was doing well and actually he has gained weight.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of prisons M Ravi Kiran told a press conference, “During Chandrababu’s admission, his weight was recorded as 66 kg. On Thursday, it was 67 kg.” He said the TDP supremo’s health is in good condition and called the weight loss claims ‘false’. Naidu’s vitals (health parameters) are checked thrice a day. On Thursday, a team of doctors (dermatologists) attended to Naidu after he complained of a skin allergy. The jail officials provided all medicines prescribed by the doctors to the former CM.

Further, the DIG observed that the barrack in which Naidu is lodged is large enough for him to do yoga and go for a stroll. Prisons DIG has clarified that Chandrababu Naidu has no problems in terms of health and safety in the central prison and since he is a high-profile prisoner, all measures are being taken as per the jail manual. Ravi Kiran held a media conference on Friday night along with district SP P Jagadeesh in the wake of concern about the former chief minister’s health.

Along with one head warder, six warders and one jailer-level officer were being used in Naidu’s security duties, he explained. Every movement of Chandrababu in the barrack is being monitored by a CC camera. He said that the food he received was also being checked and sent. He clarified that the prisoners were not allowed to enter the premises when Chandrababu come out of the barrack for mulakat. The DIG said that three medical officers had checked the medicines that Naidu had brought with him and he was using them.

When asked about allegations of dehydration, the DIG said that they gave ORS and are checking whether he is taking sufficient water or not. He said that mosquito nets were provided to protect him against mosquitoes and fogging was done. Eight fans have been arranged in Naidu’s barrack.