Rajamahendravaram: Pawan’s comments stir up controversy

Rajamahendravaram : Politics in Pithapuram constituency from where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has decided to contest is witnessing rapid changes.

Following the announcement by Pawan, followers of TDP aspirant and former MLA SVSN Varma have protested demanding the party leadership to field the TDP candidate.

Subsequently, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with Varma and pacified him. Following the intervention of TDP supremo, Varma announced that he would work for the victory of Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram constituency.

Thus the TDP and Jana Sena party cadres heaved a sigh of relief as the issue came to an end. But in the meantime, another controversy started to flare up. The reason for this is another recent statement made by Pawan Kalyan.

While announcing Tangella Uday Srinivas as Kakinada MP candidate, Pawan Kalyan said that Uday had sacrificed the Pithapuram seat for him.

He also said that the BJP has asked him (Pawan Kalyan) to contest as MP from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat. However, he said that he did not want to do that and his priority was to go to the Assembly. But if the BJP exerted pressure on him, Pawan said he would contest from the Lok Sabha constituency.

The JSP chief said that in case he contests from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency, his party leader Uday Srinivas would contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. This latest statement by Pawan irked the supporters of Varma.

At a media conference in Chebrolu on Wednesday, Varma made it clear that if there is a situation that Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan does not contest from Pithapuram, he would contest from the constituency.

Varma reminded that he had sacrificed his seat for Pawan Kalyan following the direction of party chief Chandrababu Naidu. He said that if Pawan goes to the Lok Sabha, then he will be the candidate from Pithapuram.

As part of the seat-sharing adjustment between the TDP and JSP, Kakinada MP seat has been allotted to Jana Sena. Party chief Pawan had earlier announced Tangella Uday Srinivas as the candidate for Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency. The JSP also finalised the name of Pantham Nanaji from Kakinada Rural constituency.

So far, the Jana Sena has announced candidates for Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency, Kakinada Rural Assembly constituency and Pithapuram constituency in Kakidanda district.