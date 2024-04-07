Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari vows to improve living standards of people

Rajamahendravaram : BJP State president and Rajahmundry MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari on Saturday inaugurated the BJP parliamentary election office opposite the urban police office on the highway in Rajahmundry.

She also unfurled the party flag on the occasion of the 44th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party.



BJP State election in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, who was the chief guest at the event, said that by voting for Purandeswari, people would be electing not only an MP but a Union Minister, as PM Modi had reserved a seat in his Cabinet for the State BJP chief. Purandeswari said that all the workers of the NDA alliance should work with a sole objective of ensuring victory of alliance candidates in all the constituencies.



She said that she would not make unrealistic promises like her opponents to make Rajahmundry and Kakinada twin cities. But she would strive to solve the problems of people in the Lok Sabha constituency, improve civic amenities and living standards of people.



Purandeswari said she would work in coordination with the candidates of the seven Assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha seat. She would always be accessible to the people.



BJP East Godavari district president Bommula Dattu, State general secretary Kasi Viswanatha Raju, State spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, party leaders R Sridevi, Krishna Bhagavan, K Lakshmi Narayana, P Radhakrishna, Perella Chandrasekhar and others participated in this programme.



Later, Purandeswari conducted a meeting of the leaders of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance.

