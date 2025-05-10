Relaunched musical fountain to draw more tourists

Visakhapatnam: In a step to attract tourists and offer a visual treat to them, a musical fountain gets re-launched at the VMRDA Central Park in Visakhapatnam.

The parks developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are frequented by tourists as well as locals.

The park was launched during the previous tenure of N. Chandrababu Naidu government. Back then, the special attraction here was the musical fountain as it drew visitors to the venue in large numbers. Another highlight included the musical fountain in the park was India’s third largest musical fountain next to Akshardham in Delhi and Sahara in Pune.

The maintenance of the musical fountain was handed over to an agency during the YSRCP’s tenure. For the past few months, the fountain’s maintenance has gone for a toss.

Following which, footfalls to the park also reduced over the months.

After the formation of the NDA government in the sSate, tenders were again called for the maintenance of the fountain. “Recently, an Odisha-based company came forward for the musical fountain’s maintenance. The agency will take care of the repair and maintenance for the next five years,” said V Bhavani Shankar, VMRDA chief engineer, with The Hans India.

With the season known to draw an increased tourist footfall, the park is going to attract a large number of visitors in the coming weeks.