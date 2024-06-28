  • Menu
Renovated pool inaugurated at Sainik School

Rear Admiral M Murali Mohan Raju and others at swimming pool inauguration programme at Sainik School Korukonda on Thursday
Highlights

Vizianagaram: The swimming pool at Sainik School Korukonda was renovated and named after late Malli Mastan Babu. It was inaugurated on Thursday. Rear Admiral M Murali Mohan Raju of Eastern Naval Command attended as the programme and inaugurated the pool.

Principal Group Captain S S Shastri, vice-principal Wing Commander Kiran, administrative officer Lt Cdr Abilash Balachandran and others have attended the launch of new pool which is modernised. The state-of-the-art swimming pool, dedicated to the memory of the late Malli Mastan Babu, an illustrious alumnus of the school and an internationally renowned mountaineer, stands as a testament to the institution’s commitment in promoting excellence in sports and physical education. The chief guest interacted with the school teachers and the event concluded with a high tea with officers, academic and administrative staff.

The renovated swimming pool is expected to significantly enhance the training infrastructure at Sainik School Korukonda, providing students with top-notch facilities to hone their swimming skills and encourage participation in aquatic sports.

