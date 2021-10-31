Resolute Focus will be on uplifting BCs: Panel chief Sankara Narayana

Visakhapatnam: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Backward Classes A Sankara Narayana said the BC Commission was working relentlessly to improve the living standards of BCs. Attending a meeting here on Saturday, the BC Commission chairman said that there were a large number of people belonging to Backward Classes in Visakhapatnam district. Sankara Narayana mentioned that about 70 caste representatives submitted memorandums to resolve their problems as part of the public hearing. He assured that their issues will be looked into and recommendations will be made to the government.

District officials were directed to implement BC reservations based on roster points for those who are eligible for jobs in various departments. Sankara Narayana said reservations should be implemented for eligible BC youth and strict action should be taken against those who submit fake certificates. Later, the BC Commission chairman visited various places in the city, including fishing harbour and China Jalaripeta.

He visited Gangiredla Colony near Vepagunta and observed that the families were in a pathetic situation. Similarly, Sankara Narayana visited the fishing harbour and interacted with the boat operators to learn their problems and received requests from them. Commission members A Musalayya, M Krishnappa, Venkata Satya Diwakar, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Commission secretary D Chandra Sekhar Raju, BC Welfare DD Rajeswari, district BC Welfare officer Sridevi along with other district officials were present.