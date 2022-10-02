Rich tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Visakhapatnam: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini urged people to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and set an example to future generations. Paying tributes to the statue of Bapuji on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at various places across the city on Sunday, the minister termed it as a proud moment as Visakhapatnam stood in the fourth position in Swachh Survekshan 2022. The minister said the next target would be to see Visakhapatnam inching towards the top position.

The observance of Swachhta Abhiyan that began on September 16 at Waltair Division came to a close on October 2. As a part of it, a number of cleanliness activities were hosted at the division. The event also coincided with Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with other staff, president of ECoRWWO Parijata Satpathy, vice president Kavita Gupta participated in the celebrations.

As a part of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, APEPDCL officials paid rich tributes to Bapuji at the corporate office. Inspiring the personnel, APEPDCL CMD K Santhosha Rao exhorted the employees to follow the path of the Bapuji and practice non-violence to achieve great success in their life.

RINL personnel garlanded the statue of Bapuji at the Mahatma Gandhi Park at sector-8 in Ukkunagaram. Speaking on the occasion, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt said Bapuji believed in the power of non-violence and in the philosophy of truth. He adopted them in his leadership in achieving independence. Marking the occasion, recital of Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Gurugranth Sahib, Buddha Pravachanam, and Bible was organised. Later, Bhatt presented door-to-door garbage collection vehicle and push carts to the GVMC officials.

The Postal Department organised swachhta campaign at RK Beach. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices J Prasad Babu, Assistant Director of Post-Master General Office W Aditya Kumar, Superintendent of Railway Mail Service Y Narasinga Rao, among other officials took part in the cleanup drive. They paid floral tributes to the statue of Bapuji.