RINL senior managers bag first prize at AIMA

Visakhapatnam: Senior managers of RINL Shilpi Sharma and Anshika Hotiyal bagged top prize at AIMA-11th Pragati National Level Quiz Competition-2023. Shilpi Sharma and Anshika Hotiyal have been working in the organisation as senior manager (QA & TD), RINL. They won first prize in the contest in which they participated virtually on Friday. The popular national quiz for women provides a forum to showcase their talent and knowledge. The senior managers participated along with 40 teams from various organisations for the screening round. The topics in the quiz covered a number of fields, including business, history, science, sports and current affairs.
