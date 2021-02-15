Rs 10 lakh donated to Ayodhya Ram temple

Visakhapatnam: Pulsus Group has announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh for the construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Marking its 12th anniversary, CEO of the group G Srinubabu handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to the donation collection committee representatives for the construction of Ayodhya's Ram temple. Later, he also distributed rice and other essentials to the workers at Visakhapatnam airport.