Rushikonda Blue Flag beach declared as ‘no plastic zone’

Visakhapatnam: Even as ‘single use plastic’ is banned in the city, the district officials are paying special attention to beach stretches. In line with it, the most popular Rushikonda Blue Flag beach has now been declared as ‘no plastic zone.’

The no plastic zone was announced by District Collector and Chairman of Beach Management Committee MN Harendhira Prasad. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) banned the use of plastic from January 1 in the city. As part of the restriction, the officials are inspecting shops and seizing stocks of plastic covers and other material from various commercial units in the recent past. GVMC Additional Commissioner R Somannarayana said that 1,200-kg of plastic items have been seized since the ban was imposed. For 45 days, the GVMC administration took out extensive awareness drives to sensitise the public, business, commercial complexes, small traders, consumers, producers and suppliers about the harm caused by single-use plastic items, and the need to switch to alternative items.

As part of the ongoing drive, the GVMC public health officers, sanitary inspectors, secretaries and employees are conducting inspections in all zones. Also, ‘say no to plastic’ stickers with QR code containing details on the use of alternative products instead of plastic products have been pasted at 55,000 trade and commercial complexes with trade licenses.

After conducting an awareness programme to the vendors located at Rushikonda beach, the officials warned that a penalty would be imposed if plastic bags or glasses or spoons are used instead of eco-friendly ones.

Officials have appealed to the visitors to comply with regulations of ecotourism to give a pleasant atmosphere for tourists arriving from various destinations and abroad. The district officials said that shopkeepers should maintain beach management measures.