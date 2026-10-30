Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon T-shirt and medal launched

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Runners Society (VRS) unveiled the T-shirt and medal for the 5th edition of the ‘Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon’.

VRS president Srinivas Kancheti highlighted the marathon’s commitment to promoting a drug-free and eco-conscious Vizag.

“A good run, whether a kilometre or a marathon, is enough to beat stress. Let’s start running for a drug-free Visakhapatnam,” he called upon.

Founder president of the society Bala Krishna Rai mentioned that this year’s marathon edition features an AIMS-certified course. Also, the Vizag Runners Society is a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), he informed.

City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi participated in the T-shirt and medal launch event that brought community leaders and fitness enthusiasts onto a stage.

This year, the organisers introduced PAW (paint a wish), a campaign conceptualised by Rana Uppalapati and conducted in schools.

The marathon, held in four categories-5K, 10K, 21K, 32K, is scheduled for November 29.

The last date for registration is October 31st at PUMA store, VIP Road, while participants can also register only by logging on to: www.vizagmarathon.