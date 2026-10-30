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Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon T-shirt and medal launched

In Short

To encourage fitness across the city, Vizag Runners Society is offering free strength training sessions

Marathon medals being launched at the event organised in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
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Marathon medals being launched at the event organised in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

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Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Runners Society (VRS) unveiled the T-shirt and medal for the 5th edition of the ‘Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon’.

VRS president Srinivas Kancheti highlighted the marathon’s commitment to promoting a drug-free and eco-conscious Vizag.

“A good run, whether a kilometre or a marathon, is enough to beat stress. Let’s start running for a drug-free Visakhapatnam,” he called upon.

Founder president of the society Bala Krishna Rai mentioned that this year’s marathon edition features an AIMS-certified course. Also, the Vizag Runners Society is a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), he informed.

City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi participated in the T-shirt and medal launch event that brought community leaders and fitness enthusiasts onto a stage.

This year, the organisers introduced PAW (paint a wish), a campaign conceptualised by Rana Uppalapati and conducted in schools.

The marathon, held in four categories-5K, 10K, 21K, 32K, is scheduled for November 29.

The last date for registration is October 31st at PUMA store, VIP Road, while participants can also register only by logging on to: www.vizagmarathon.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Vizag MarathonVizag Runners SocietyShankhabrata BagchiSandhya Marines Vizag MarathonDrug Free Visakhapatnam
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