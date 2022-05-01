Savara community bags top prize in national mela

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh stall bagged the top prize in the 9th National Tribal Craft Mela that concluded in Bhubaneswar.

Organised by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the fair was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and went on from May 23 to 30. Visakhapatnam Tribal Cultural Research and Training (TCR&TI) Institute of Andhra Pradesh represented the craft mela. Two tribal arts represented Andhra Pradesh at the event. They include Savara Simmayya and B Dinesh from Seethampeta Agency area for Savara arts, Sukra, Ganesh, Saddu and Krishnaiah from Araku Valley for emerald and iron arts.

Meanwhile, a Savara painting stall belonging to the Savara tribal community of AP bagged the first prize at the mela. Director of SC and ST Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) AB Ota handed over a certificate of appreciation with a memento.

Mission Director of Institute of Tribal Cultural Research and Training E Ravindra Babu said 225 tribal artisans from 18 states participated in the national event. V Sunil as an administrative officer, associate professor Ramesh acted as liaison officer for the fair.