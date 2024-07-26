SBI GM visits Stressed Assets Recovery Branch

Visakhapatnam: General Manager of State Bank of India Stressed Assets Management Regional Office (SAMRO) Vidya Raman Jha visited SBI Stressed Assets Recovery Branch of Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vidya Raman congratulated the AGM and staff of the branch for achieving excellent performance in the first quarter of the FY 2024-25. As a part of his visit, he planted a floral plant in the branch premises, thereby encouraged the staff in environmental protection. M Vijaya Lakshmi, B Vara Prasad, E Lalu and Y Srikant and other staff were present.