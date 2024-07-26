Live
- SVMC celebrates 64th foundation day
- ‘Permanent resolution on Dharani soon’
- Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala
- Civic chief orders to keep city clean
- Bhakrapeta SI sent to VR
- Take tough measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP Subbarayudu
- Vijayawada Airport: New terminal building likely to be ready by June next year
- Free bus travel for women very soon
- AP assembly session begins with question hour in fifth day
- Socio-Economic Outlook reveals gross income inequality among districts in TG
SBI GM visits Stressed Assets Recovery Branch
Visakhapatnam: General Manager of State Bank of India Stressed Assets Management Regional Office (SAMRO) Vidya Raman Jha visited SBI Stressed Assets Recovery Branch of Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Vidya Raman congratulated the AGM and staff of the branch for achieving excellent performance in the first quarter of the FY 2024-25. As a part of his visit, he planted a floral plant in the branch premises, thereby encouraged the staff in environmental protection. M Vijaya Lakshmi, B Vara Prasad, E Lalu and Y Srikant and other staff were present.
