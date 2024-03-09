Seeks blessings of Baba at Prashanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh paid a visit to Prashanthi Nilayam and paid obeisance at the Samadhi of Bhagawan Sathya Sai Baba in Sai Kulwanth hall here on Friday.

He was in the spiritual town as part of his campaigning for party candidates dubbed as 'Sankaravam' in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Lokesh was received by managing trustee of SSSCT this morning and he was briefed on the multiple activities of the trust. Lokesh, impressed by the trust’s service activities promised his help for further expansion of the activities.

During interaction with the TDP national general secretary, they said that the trust activities are spread in 130 countries with 1,200 branches’ network. Thousands visited the spiritual town from different parts of the world.

The trust is engaged in supply of drinking water to 1,500 villages in Anantapur and Godavari districts.

The Sathya Sai Medical Institute of Higher Learning and the general hospital in White Field, Bengaluru had been reaching out to thousands of poor and needy patients from around the country.

Lokesh in turn stated that his family members inspired by the service activities of the Baba's trust launched similar activities through the NTR Trust. He assured the trustees that if the party returned power, he would help the trust to expand its activities further.