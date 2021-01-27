'Shred to recycle' machines dot Vizag streets

Visakhapatnam: In a city that draws a greater number of tourists, disposing plastic waste has turned out to be a challenging task for the authorities concerned.



To make the exercise a hassle-free affair, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is installing bottle crushing machines 'Shred to recycle' at various junctions across the city.

Investing Rs 10 lakh, the corporation has sourced 10 such machines. Of them, three have been installed at Beach Road, GVMC office and Central Park. After installing the machine at Central Park, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana mentioned that based on the response, steps will be taken to increase the number of machines in future.

Despite the presence of the dustbins in every nook and corner of the streets, several crowded places, including Beach Road, shopping malls, food bazaars, restaurants and theatres, continue to witness plastic litter. For many, dropping the emptied water bottles and sachets on the roads is much easier than placing them in the dustbins.

To overcome this challenge, the GVMC officials invested in plastic crushing machines. "After the initial installation of three plastic bottle crushing machines, the rest of the machines will be set up in crowded areas. Parks and beaches are given top priority to install the machines," says M Venkateswara Rao, GVMC Chief Engineer.

The plastic litter often strewn on roads is likely to disappear at busy spots as the machines installed aid in disposing them effectively.