Significance of acquiring managerial skills highlighted

Visakhapatnam: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists C, D and E started their 5-day-long capacity building programme on ‘Project Uncertainty and Risk Management’ at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) on Andhra University campus here on Tuesday.

Indian Naval Armament Service officers of NAD also started their 6-day-long training programme as part of their induction programme. Attending as a chief guest, former Director General (HR), DRDO, K S Varaprasad emphasised the importance of gaining managerial skills as one grows in the organisation.

He stressed the significance of project management in successfully delivering projects on time. Further, Varaprasad highlighted the need to multiply human resources by networking with different organisations, distributed work centres, more participation of academic institutes and involving student population in development activities for efficient execution of projects.

He stated that Al and autonomous machines are going to play a significant role in future. Programme director B Srirangacharyulu briefed the participants about the training modules and the programme outcome. There are 16 participants in the DRDO programme and 10 participants in the NAD programme. Prof M V Anuradha, Dean (Administration), IIMV briefed the participants about the journey of the Institute. Prof Rohit Titiyal and Prof Balaji Subramanian were also present.