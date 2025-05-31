Simhachalam gears up for Giri Pradakshina

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for Giri Pradakshina scheduled on July 9.

At a meeting held with the temple officials here on Friday, he discussed facilities to be provided to the devotees participating in the Giri Pradakshina.

The EO instructed the officials to make arrangements as lakhs of devotees are likely to participate in Giri Pradakshina observed annually on Aashada Pournami. He instructed Executive Engineer Bandaru Rambabu to coordinate with GVMC, police, and medical departments to facilitate required amenities for devotees. Donors and voluntary organisations will also be involved in the festival to serve devotees. Further, the EO stated that steps should be taken to set up Devasthanam’s stalls around the hill.

During the meeting, the officials briefed the EO that the GVMC is take up sanitation maintenance and set up mobile toilets at various locations. Also, discussions will be held with GVMC officials regarding streetlights and drinking water facilities.

The temple officials mentioned that Giri Pradakshina that commences from Tholipavancha at the downhill will reach Simhachalam via Old Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthavaka, Akkayyapalem, Muralinagar, NAD Kotha Road, and Prahaladapuram. Soon, a coordination meeting will be held to discuss security arrangements to be made for the festival with the involvement of crime and traffic ACPs of the police department, including Kancharapalem, Gopalapatnam and other police stations.

Devasthanam stanacharyulu TP Raja Gopal, Special Deputy Collector Geetanjali, AEOs Ramana Murthy, N Anand Kumar and Pilla Srinivasa Rao, AE Tataji, and staff participated in the meeting.