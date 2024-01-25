Live
SKML Devasthanam hundi nets Rs 55L
The hundi of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi (SKML) Devasthanam netted an income of Rs.55.07 lakh in the past 25 days.
Visakhapatnam : The hundi of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi (SKML) Devasthanam netted an income of Rs.55.07 lakh in the past 25 days.
The hundi count was organised at the temple premises here on Wednesday. The collection also included about 76-gram of gold, 1.41-kg of silver and foreign currency notes from different countries. About 423 $ from the US and other states also formed a part of the collection.
The hundi counting process at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple was carried out under the supervision of the temple Executive Officer K Sireesha. Among others, trust board chairman K Simhachalam, members T Raja Gopal Reddy, AEO K Tirumaleswara Rao and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.
