Solar-powered tricycle wins BRICS award

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has once again placed India on the global innovation map as its solar powered tricycle wins the outstanding project award at the BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest. This breakthrough mobility solution, developed by the Assistive Technology Centre (ATC) at AMTZ, exemplifies a commitment to sustainable and inclusive healthcare technology.

The award-winning solar-powered tricycle was officially launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari last August. This prestigious award, presented by BRICS Partner Innovation Centre and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, recognises breakthrough innovations that contribute to sustainable development and empower marginalised communities. ATC’s solar powered tricycle is a revolutionary mobility solution designed to enhance independence and accessibility for persons with disabilities. Equipped with integrated solar panels and motor assistance, the tricycle provides an eco-friendly, cost-effective, and sustainable alternative to traditional mobility aids. It not only reduces physical effort but also aligns with global sustainability goals by utilising renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean transportation solutions.

Speaking about this milestone, Jitendra Sharma, MD and founder CEO of AMTZ, said, “This global recognition at the BRICS Industrial Innovation Contest 2024 underscores ATC’s commitment to redefining mobility, promoting accessibility, and driving innovation in assistive technology. The award-winning Solar Powered Tricycle is a testament to India’s leadership in sustainable healthcare technology and its vision for an inclusive future.” ATC, a key initiative of AMTZ, is dedicated to designing, manufacturing, and distributing advanced prosthetics, orthotics, assistive devices, and mobility aids. Beyond technology, ATC is also committed to empowering para-athletes.