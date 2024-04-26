Special classes for ZP institutions HELP IN IMPROVING academic performance

Visakhapatnam: Witha focus on improving educational infrastructure and providing support to students at Gangavaram, Dibbapalem and Srinagar villages, Adani Gangavaram Port rolled out a host of sustainable activities.

Initiated in association with Adani Foundation, special classes for Class X students were taken up for Zilla Parishad High School and junior college at Gangavaram villages. The coaching organised helped students concentrate on the key areas and improve their academic performance. As per the 2022-23 results, only 43 percent students passed the board examination. However, the special classes for the Class X helped derive 81 percent pass result.

Launched last year, the Adani Evening Education Centre (AEEC) is yielding positive results. Already, the move turned out to be beneficial to 200 students in the first year. The participatory learning methods are adapted to increase students’ attendance and effective learning outcomes.

The programme’s goal is to improve attendance, learning and academic performance.

This initiative will expand to five villages in two locations in the coming months and the next centre will be started at Zilla Parishad High School, Gangavaram village very soon.

Adani Gangavaram Port has been actively involved in enhancing education in local communities.