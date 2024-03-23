Srikakulam: JSP aspirants upset as TDP’s Gouthu Sirisha bags ticket

Srikakulam : Jana Sena leaders who aspired to contest from Palasa are upset as the ticket for the constituency has been allotted to TDP candidate as part of the seat sharing arrangements in the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance.

The TDP announced the candidature of party leader Gouthu Sirisha from the constituency. However, the leaders of JSP V Durga Rao and noted doctor Daneti Sridhar expected party ticket from Palasa.

Initially, JSP leader Durga Rao expected Palasa ticket as part of seat-sharing between the alliance partners and he worked hard to gain people's trust and also to attract attention of the higher level leaders of the JSP and TDP.

Subsequently, Daneti Sridhar had joined the JSP leaving YSRCP as he was upset with the decisions taken by the leadership.

Actually Sridhar had served the YSRCP for the last three years and expected a good position in the party but the party district and State level leaders did not recognise his services. He felt dejected over the failure of the leaders to do justice to him within the party. Finally, he left the ruling party and joined the JSP.

Since the date of joining the JSP, Sridhar was expecting Palasa ticket as part of the seat-sharing arrangement between TDP and JSP, according to party sources. But the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced party leader Gouthu Sirisha’s name for Palasa constituency.

Sirisha is daughter of former MLA and minister GSS Shivaji and granddaughter of freedom fighter Gouthu Latchanna.

The TDP high command seems to have considered her background and announced her candidature. With the TDP allotting ticket to Sirisha, JSP leader D Sridhar who had recently joined the party could not realise the dream of contesting the ensuing Assembly polls.