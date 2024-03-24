Srikakulam: TDP ex MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi to contest as independent

Srikakulam : TDP Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi has decided to contest as an independent candidate from Srikakulam Assembly constituency after she was denied ticket by the party high command.

Felt upset over denial of candidature, Lakshmidevi and her husband and former minister Gunda Appala Surya Narayana held a press conference to vent their frustration and announce their decision, at their residence here on Saturday. A large number of their followers attended the press conference to express their support to her.

Lakshmidevi and her husband explained that they served TDP with dedication and honesty but the party state president K Atchannaidu and TDP MP K Rammohan Naidu betrayed them. Announcing that Lakshmidevi would contest as independent, they alleged that Atchannaidu and Rammohan Naidu colluded with Gondu Sankar and influenced party high command against giving ticket to her in order to suppress them politically.

Followers of Lakshmidevi and Appala Surya Narayana staged protest in Srikakulam city and burnt TDP flags, pamphlets to express their dissent.