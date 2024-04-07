Srikakulam: Trader set up WATER KIOSK

Srikakulam : Sura Srinivasa Rao, a trader and founder of SSR Charitable trust has set up water kiosk at important junctions in Srikakulam city. In the wake of rising temperatures and scorching sun, people are facing trouble to beat the heat.

To provide relief to people who are travelling on roads, Srinivas set up “Chalivendram” where water, butter milk are served to needy people at free of cost. During Covid-19 pandemic, Srinivas served to needy people.