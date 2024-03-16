Srikakulam: Turpukapu leaders decry delay in ticket allotment to Venkata Rao

Srikakulam : Turpukapu community leaders are upset over the delay in declaring party ticket to senior TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao for Etcherla Assembly constituency.

Kala Venkata Rao is a native of Unukuru village in Regidi mandal of Rajam Assembly constituency. After Rajam constituency was reserved for SC category, Kala Venkata Rao was shifted to Etcherla Assembly constituency from where he was elected as MLA in 2014 and served as Minister for Energy. He was also elevated as the TDP State president. Kala Venkata Rao is regarded as an elderly leader by the Turpukapu community.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in providing ticket to Venkata Rao, Turpukapu community leaders expressed their unhappiness and felt that the TDP high command has not recognised seniority and services rendered by Venkata Rao to the party.

Turpukapu community leaders Pyla Venkata Rao, Udayaana Murali, Tenkayala Venkatesam, R Kesava Naidu of Rajam, Vangara, Regidi and Santhakaviti mandals organised a meeting at a private function hall in Rajam town on Friday to discuss future course of action.

TDP SC cell State general secretary Ravada Seetharam, other leaders of SC cell and followers of Kala Venkata Rao also expressed their unhappiness over the delay in allotting party ticket to the former State president of the party.