Srikakulam: Unrest continues in Srikakulam Assembly constituency

Srikakulam : Discontent is continuing in TDP in Srikakulam Assembly constituency as Gunda Lakshmidevi and her husband and former minister Appala Surya Narayana are still smarting under denial of ticket by the party. After party announced ticket to Gondu Sankar, supporters of Lakshmidevi staged protests and indulged in burning of party pamphlets to show their dissatisfaction.

Later, the couple organised meetings with their supporters to discuss future course of action where they blamed party state president K Atchannaidu, his nephew and MP Rammohan Naidu and district party president Kuna Ravi Kumar for denial of ticket to Lakshmidevi.

Sources said party can’t afford alienating the Gunda couple as they have been identified with the party for a long time in the district commanding a sizeable influence among cadres and leaders. Sensing trouble, party high command began discussions with them and later they even met party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad when he reportedly tried to pacify them.

But the party has not yet responded to the demand of Gunda family’s demand for change of candidate. The family is conducting meetings with the party leaders and followers daily. Amid this turmoil, noted leaders of TDP in Srikakulam constituency are conspicuous by their absence from the campaign of TDP candidate Gondu Sankar.