Students unlock their creativity in contests

Students taking part in the painting competition held at Ukkunagaram Club of RINL in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
Highlights

  • As many as 300 students from nine schools of Ukkunagaram Township actively participated in painting competition
  • The contests was organised by lubrication and hydraulics department of RINL in association with Indian Oil Corporation

Visakhapatnam: A number of students unleash their creative streaks in the painting and quiz competitions conducted as part of Oil and Gas Conservation fortnight at RINL. As many as 300 students from nine schools of Ukkunagaram township actively participated in the painting competition and 170 students from nine schools actively participated in the quiz competitions which were conducted at the Ukkunagaram Club of RINL in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The competitions were organised by the lubrication and hydraulics department of RINL in association with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of the Oil and Gas Conservation fortnight being observed at RINL till August 1. Abhayankar Bannerji, GM (Lubrication & Hydraulics)-I/c , RINL presented prizes to the winners of the Quiz competition. While students of Delhi Public School emerged as champions in the quiz competitions in senior category and team from Srusti World School were winners of the quiz competition in junior category.

