Sub-inspector caught red-handed by ACB

Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught Sub Inspector Hari Krishna of Arilova police station red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant here on Thursday.

The complainant sold his car to a resident of Vizianagaram district. But, the buyer did not pay the full amount and the victim approached Arilova police.

SI Harikrishna called both the parties and settled the issue. Meanwhile, the SI demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from the buyer, but he refused to give the money.

The SI took away his mobile phone saying that he will return the phone after paying the money. The victim then approached the ACB officials in Visakhapatnam.

On Thursday, ACB officials caught him while he was handing over a bribe of Rs 10,000 to SI Hari Krishna. ACB CI Prem Kumar said that the case has been investigated.