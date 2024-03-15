Live
- Yarapathineni contesting for 7th time
- Chandigarh: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questions viability of AAP’s free water sop
- TDP fields Madhavi from Guntur West
- Farmers show strength at Kisan Mahapanchayat
- 2 held for trolling Geetanjali on social media
- New Delhi: Data on electoral bonds made public
- Farmers, workers extend support to Kisan Mahapanchayat
- New Delhi: Woman killed after car mows down people
- Pawan Kalyan’s word a statute for us, says KSS chief
- RINL triumphs at All India Inter-Steel Boxing contest
Just In
Sub-inspector caught red-handed by ACB
Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught Sub Inspector Hari Krishna of Arilova police station red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000...
Visakhapatnam: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught Sub Inspector Hari Krishna of Arilova police station red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a complainant here on Thursday.
The complainant sold his car to a resident of Vizianagaram district. But, the buyer did not pay the full amount and the victim approached Arilova police.
SI Harikrishna called both the parties and settled the issue. Meanwhile, the SI demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from the buyer, but he refused to give the money.
The SI took away his mobile phone saying that he will return the phone after paying the money. The victim then approached the ACB officials in Visakhapatnam.
On Thursday, ACB officials caught him while he was handing over a bribe of Rs 10,000 to SI Hari Krishna. ACB CI Prem Kumar said that the case has been investigated.