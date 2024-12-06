Superintendent, Addl Superintendent of Central Prison suspended

Visakhapatnam: Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services of Andhra Pradesh issued orders suspending Superintendent of Central Prison, Visakhapatnam S Kishore Kumar and Additional Superintendent M Venkateswarlu.

The decision comes into effect following a series of untoward incidents that took place at Central Prison of Visakhapatnam in recent times. The gross negligence and serious supervisory lapse while performing duties came to the notice of the government. Instances of using mobile phones at the prison and CDRs showed that such phone calls were made during nights from the prison.

On July 30, a convicted prisoner Uppada Gowri Shankar (25) committed suicide by hanging himself to the ventilator of the toilet in Godavari barrack at the Central Jail. Also, ganja was supplied into the prison with the help of a pharmacist and both the officers failed to prevent such activity. Similarly, they failed to adopt a shift system of the guarding staff instead of the three shift system.

The AP Government after careful consideration of the available material and having due regard to the circumstances of the case has decided to suspend S Kishore Kumar and M Venkateswarlu. They will continue to be under suspension until further orders.