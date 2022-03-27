SV Krishna Reddy excited about his next entertainment plot

Visakhapatnam: After a gap of close to seven years, filmmaker SV Krishna Reddy is all excited to come up with a humour-laced plot for which he is not only directing but also contributing to the background score and screenplay.

In an interview with The Hans India, the filmmaker admits that he could hardly contain his excitement to bring another entertainment-packed movie to the fore for Telugu audiences.But this time, he says, the entertainment quotient is way higher. "Back in 1996, my movie 'Vinodam' was well accepted by the audience. I could assure that the content of the upcoming flick will be even more engrossing," says Krishna Reddy.

The lead roles of the untitled film are being essayed by newcomers and the shooting will be canned from mid-April and completed in the next 40 days. "I feel overwhelmed when people ask me when they are going to see my movies next. They say that my content is free of obscenity and can be watched without any trace of embarrassment with the family," the director elaborates.

When asked about the film industry's shift to Visakhapatnam, Krishna Reddy responds, "Vizag is the most preferred destination for film shoots. If the government encourages and creates a conducive environment, industry people are sure to look forward to shifting their base here. Personally, I am extremely fond of the city and will not miss an opportunity to land in Vizag," he sums up.