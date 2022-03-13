'Swachh Visakha' video song encapsulates beauty of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Capturing the picturesque landscape of the City of Destiny, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation composed a video song centred on the theme 'Swachh Visakha.

' Composed by Santosh Yadlapalli, the 4:39-minute-long video song not only highlights the beauty of the city but also emphasises on how each individual could play a role in doing their bit to keep the city clean. The song also focuses on the battle against plastic and the need to come together as responsible citizens to make the city score the top rank in Swachh Survekshan-2022. While, K Trinadha Rao contributed to the lyrics for the video song, the music was scored by B Mallkikharjun.

Unveiling the song in the presence of swachh brand ambassadors Shirin Rehman and GSN Raju and star-maker L Satyanand, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha stressed on taking the survey score notches higher.

With an improved score, the GVMC Commissioner mentioned that the Swachh Survekshan 2022 is going to set a new benchmark with the support of the ward corporators, ambassadors, NGO representatives and stakeholders. "The introduction of the WINGS awards has encouraged the ward corporators to essay an active part in maintaining their respective wards clean and functional," noted Lakshmisha.

Seeking the support of the denizens, the GVMC Commissioner said the corporation aims to improve the citizen feedback category of the SS-2022. To build awareness about Swachh Survekshan among people, the corporation has taken up a host of initiatives such as cloth bag challenge, educational drives and rallies. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating the people of Visakhapatnam in his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' programme for their contribution to maintaining plastic-free environs, Lakshmisha said it came as a big boost for them to take the rankings way forward.