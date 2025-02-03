TG wins wheelchair basketball championship

Visakhapatnam: Telangana (TG) emerged victorious in the Wheelchair Basketball Championship held at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) on Sunday.

The Telangana team won the title with a commanding 34-11 win over Karnataka. The championship, hosted by AMTZ, marked a significant moment in the promotion of wheelchair basketball in India and reinforced the organisation’s commitment to supporting para-sports in the region. The tournament brought para-athletes together from different States showcasing fierce competition, exceptional sportsmanship and the growing talent in adaptive sports.

The highlight of the championship was the Andhra Pradesh team’s participation in wheelchair basketball for the first time. AMTZ played a crucial role in the formation of the team, providing support through a dedicated training camp to help prepare the players for the competition.

Despite being new to the sport, Andhra Pradesh stunned spectators by securing a second runner up place in the tournament.

The objective of the championship was to enhance inclusion and encourage participation in wheelchair basketball, particularly in States where the sport was previously not that prominent.

Managing Director and founder CEO of AMTZ Jitendra Sharma said, “This championship is an important milestone for the growth of wheelchair basketball in Andhra Pradesh. It’s inspiring to see the athletes competing at such a high level, and AMTZ is committed to supporting their continued development and representing the State at International stages.”

Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) president Varun Ahlawat mentioned that AMTZ has been a reliable partner, extending support to the national championship and providing resources for international events. “We are excited to announce that AMTZ will now serve as a permanent training hub for Andhra Pradesh players,” he stated.

The tournament marks a new chapter for wheelchair basketball in Andhra Pradesh, and with AMTZ’s continued backing, the sport is set to grow in the region. AMTZ continues to champion para-sports by hosting major events like the recent Boccia National Championship and supporting athletes in national and international competitions.