This year, ‘nijarupa darshan’ without ‘political protocol’

Visakhapatnam: The ‘nijarupa darshan’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy is facilitated once a year at Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Celebrated as ‘Chandanotsavam’, thousands of devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states witness the rare ‘nijarupa darshan’ of the God.

However, several political leaders visit the shrine on the occasion. From Union ministers to Governors, state ministers to MLCs, MLAs to VVIPs avail the special darshan during the festival. As per protocol, the temple authorities facilitate protocol darshan to them.

During such period, the common devotees were made to wait for hours until the protocol darshan concluded. The long wait caused inconvenience to several devotees who arrived in droves from far off places.

This apart, the temple officials have to face immense pressure for the issue of VIP passes as the demand for them rises during Chandanotsavam. On several occasions, the festival organisation went for a toss.

But this year, it is a different scenario. With the coincidence of the poll year and election code coming into force ahead of the festival, this time the protocol darshan has been called off. However, terms and conditions apply. Temple officials mention that a section of VVIPs are allowed for the protocol darshan which will be very minimal.

Annually, public representatives and an army of their supporters used to avail ‘antralaya darshan’ at sanctum sanctorum, causing inconvenience to the rest of the devotees waiting in the queue. This year, the temple authorities decided to halt the ‘antralaya darshan’ as well. As a result, devotees visiting the temple from faraway places have a large scope to avail nijarupa darshan in a hassle free manner.

Starting from the wee hours of the Chandanotsavam day which is celebrated on May 10, the darshan hours are expected to last till 10 pm. Due to protocol darshan, unofficial darshan used to discreetly be facilitated by the police and revenue officials. Following which, a section of common devotees returns home without witnessing ‘nijarupam’ of Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. But not in 2024 as the festival is going to be more favourable for the common people visiting the shrine.

Meanwhile, the government appointed additional commissioner of endowments K Ramachandra Mohan as chief festival officer to conduct the festival in a smooth manner.

Involving officials from the revenue, police, district administration and endowments, a couple of meetings were organised to discuss the arrangements to be made for the annual festival at Simhachalam.