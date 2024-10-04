Timelines set for completion of house construction under PMAY

Visakhapatnam: District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad instructed the authorities concerned to make more progress in the construction of houses undertaken as part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme and complete 90 constructions per day. Holding a review meeting here on Thursday, the Collector made it clear that construction works should be accelerated.

He reviewed the progress made layout wise and directed the officials to complete the project following timelines.

Mandal special officers and layout in-charge officers are advised to monitor the works from time to time and provide appropriate assistance to the field level officers. The district collector suggested that the problems at the field level should be resolved with the coordination of concerned departments and efforts should be taken to speed up the works.

He said that layout-wise technical issues should be sorted out and the geo-tagging process should be completed at the earliest.

Housing Project Director A Srinivasu, EE Ramana Murthy, DEs, mandal special officers and AEs participated in the meeting.