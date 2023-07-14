Tirumala: I prayed to Lord to bless country to emerge powerful nation says Nitin Gadkari

Tirumala :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he prayed to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy to bless India to become a powerful nation bestowed with prosperity.

Gadkari along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Thursday.

After the darshan of Lord, speaking to the media outside the temple, Gadkari said he was blessed to have the darshan of Lord along with his family members.

“I prayed to Bhagawan Sri Venkateswara to give me more strength to serve the people of my country. With the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara, the country will soon emerge into a biggest powerful nation,” he asserted.

Earlier, he was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

After darshan, he was offered Vedasirvachanam by Vedic pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam while the Chairman presented Theertha Prasadams, photo of Srivaru to the dignitary.

UNION MINISTER OFFERS PRAYERS IN TIRUCHANUR TEMPLE



Gadkari also visited Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple along with his family and had darshan of Goddess Padmavati Devi in Tiruchanur. Later the TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy presented him with a vastram, Prasadam and photo of Sri Venkateswara.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam Dy EO Govindarajan, Agama adviser Srinivasacharyulu and archaka Babu Swami were present.