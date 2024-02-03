Tough fight expected between mom-in-law & son-in-law

Yemmiganur (Kurnool) : It seems Yemmiganur constituency is heading for a tough fight between mother-in-law Butta Renuka and son-in-law Machani Somnath. Though TDP is yet to announce officially the name of Somnath, political circles claim that it is almost decided as the party feels it would be advantageous for it.

According to political sources, sitting MLA K Chennakesava Reddy had earlier urged YSRCP to consider his name, but the party chief reportedly kept his wish aside. Later, Reddy asked ticket for his son K Jagan Mohan Reddy and that was also not considered. When two attempts failed, he proposed the name of Machani Venkatesh.

On the insistence of Chennakesava Reddy, YSRCP accepted the proposal and made M Venkatesh as the constituency in-charge. At a later stage, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy removed Venkatesh from the in-charge post and handed over the responsibilities to former MP Butta Renuka. Renuka belongs to weaver community (BCs).

YSRCP seems to have confirmed ticket to Butta Renuka for 2024 general elections. Though Renuka’s name was not officially confirmed as the party candidate, but she was given constituency responsibilities to handle. Due to rapid changes in the political equations, Telugu Desam Party also likely to field its candidate from weaver community.

But since the beginning from 1985, BV Mohan Reddy family has been contesting from TDP. Till 2012, Mohan Reddy had contested and from 2014 his son BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy is contesting from TDP. Mohan Reddy was a four-time MLA and Jaya Nageshwara Reddy was elected for once. But for the first time in the history, the YSRCP considering fielding BC candidate.

However, this time TDP is fielding Machani Somnath, the son-in-law of Butta Renuka, as her opponent. Before the YSRCP zeroed on Renuka, Somnath’s name was discussed by TDP.

Somnath hails from political family as his forefather Machani Shivanna was a municipal chairman. Both his mother and father also contested as councilors. Even one of his relative Machani Harati Jagadeesh also served as municipal chairman. Another fact is that Yemmiganur constituency has the highest number of BC voters, of which weavers occupy major share.