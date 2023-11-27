Tragic incident in Visakhapatnam zoo park

Visakhapatnam: A tragic incident took place in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

A bear attacked while outsourcing employee B. Nagesh (25) cleaning the premises of the bear enclosure.

The animal attacked Nagesh who did not notice that the cage door was open.

During the incident, a number of visitors in the zoo. Thay ran away from the spot.

Zoo Park authorities immediately responded and caught the bear.

Nagesh was rushed to the hospital where the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead.

Arilova police have registered a case and are investigating.