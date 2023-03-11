Tribal women get trained in various skills

With a view to empower women belonging to economically weaker sections in tribal areas and help them earn a livelihood, RINL provided skill development training to 540 tribal women in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Visiting their villages, the RINL personnel provided training in assorted skills such as tailoring, manufacturing home supplies, making adda leaf plates, etc.





As a part of the endeavour, 540 tribal women from 14 villages Nadimivalasa, Valasi, Ballimamidi, Malivalasa, Chompi,Pakanakudi, Malisingaram, Kondiba, Sivalingapuram, Geddamputtu, Tumpada, Ramulaputtu, Varthanapalli and Kadali tribal villages of Alluri Sitaramaraju district were trained.





RINL spent Rs 19.98 lakh towards imparting the training with the support of Jan Shikshan Sansthan under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to impart necessary skills to the trainees. Following the successful completion of the training programme, certificates were given away to the participants on Friday. TV Ramana Rao, DGM (Corporate Social Responsibility), RINL coordinated for the training programme.











