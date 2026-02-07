‘Union-State coordination draws massive investments’

Visakhapatnam: Chairpersonof 20 Point Programme, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Lanka Dinakar asserted that the State is rapidly transforming into one of the country’s most dynamic investment destinations, driven by accelerated development across all regions.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, he stated that the ‘double-engine government’ at the Centre and in the State has been delivering positive outcomes across sectors, placing Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of national progress.

Dinakar credited the coordinated governance of the Union and State leadership for attracting huge investments and boosting infrastructure, industrial expansion and employment opportunities. He said that the State’s development trajectory indicates a comprehensive approach aimed at balanced regional growth and long-term economic stability.

Commenting on the Tirupati laddu row, Dinakar alleged that the quality of ghee used in the ‘prasadam’ had deteriorated during the previous governance, claiming that even officials had acknowledged irregularities related to the ghee adulteration. He expressed concern that those raising the issue were being criticised instead of ensuring accountability.

He further alleged that the use of adulterated ghee containing harmful substances posed potential long-term health risks and called for a thorough investigation to expose the alleged conspiracy behind the incident.

Dinakar also claimed that several irregularities occurred during the previous government’s tenure, including alleged financial mismanagement and incidents affecting temple administration. He maintained that corrective measures are now being taken to restore transparency, protect religious traditions and strengthen the spiritual prominence of Tirumala.

Expressing confidence over the current government’s direction, Dinakar said the State is moving towards a renewed growth phase, improved governance and stronger protection of cultural and religious institutions, while continuing to attract major investments that will transform Andhra Pradesh.