USS Frank Cable on a four-day trip to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: USS Frank Cable (AS-40), an Emory S. Land-class submarine support ship of the United States Navy, arrived in Visakhapatnam.

The ship that arrived in the port city is on a four-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command. On arrival, the ship was given a traditional welcome with the ENC band in attendance.

On Tuesday, Capt John T Frye, Commanding Officer USS Frank Cable called on Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Chief of Staff, ENC and Rear Admiral AY Sardesai, Flag Officer Submarines and discussed matters of common interest.

During the ship's stay at Visakhapatnam, a number of professional interactions and informal engagements are planned between Indian navy personnel and the crew of the ship.