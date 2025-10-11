VHCOA plays crucial role during cyclones

Visakhapatnam: As part of city disaster management initiatives, Visakhapatnam Heavy Crane Owners Association (VHCOA) is committed towards supporting district authorities during crisis such as severe cyclones, said its chairman Poosapati Rajesh.

Addressing the association meeting the chairman stated, “We have invited all Heavy Crane Owners across the State to join us and work together as a team for the growth and welfare of our industry. If any member faces hurdles regarding payments which cannot be resolved individually or payments remain pending from clients or companies, the association will extend its complete support to them until their issues are resolved.

During the meeting, the members announced that the VHCOA will be changed into Andhra Pradesh Crane Owners Association (APCOA) and the decision was made to unite all members of the association and make sure that healthy competition prevails among them. Speaking on the occasion, president Leela Raghava Rao mentioned that it is a voluntary proposal aimed at bringing members together for mutual benefit and welfare.

The goal is to build a stronger network of crane owners across the State, he stressed.

Secretary Venkumahanti Chandrashekar stated that the association would work with a single agenda of ensuring all members receive their pending payments from the clients.

VHCOA and Crane Owners Association of India members expressed gratitude to Gajuwaka MLA and State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao, and AP Government Whip and West MLA Ganababu for their continued support to them.

VHCOA representatives Vinay Kumar, KVVR Raju, Ch Subramanyam, Peela Koteswara Rao were present.