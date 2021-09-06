Victory Flame reaches Bheemunipatnam

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, Victory Flame arrived at Naval Station Bheemunipatnam on Sunday. It was brought to 'Pratigya Sthal' where it was received by Station Commander, Naval Station Bheemunipatnam and Commanding Officer INS Kalinga Cmde Neeraj Uday and Capt Chetan R Upadhyay, Commanding Officer INS Karna, in the presence of 1971 war veteran Cdr M Sudhakar Rao (Retd).

The Induction Ceremony was witnessed by CH Srinivas Rao, ACP (North Zone), Visakhapatnam, other veterans, naval personnel and their families with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The year 2021 is being observed as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' by the nation on the occasion of 'Victory of Indian Armed Forces' over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation war of Bangladesh. As part of the celebrations, four Victory Flame were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial at Delhi on 16 December and started their journey around the length and breadth of the country. Earlier, the Southern Victory Flame was formally inducted at Eastern Naval Command on September 3 after it was brought to Visakhapatnam from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It was also taken to Sainik School, Korukonda.